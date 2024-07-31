Mass food poisoning at ByteDance, owner of TikTok: 41 hospitalised

Forty-one people were taken to hospital after a mass food poisoning incident at the ByteDance office at One Raffles Quay in Singapore on Tuesday (July 30).

At least 60 people were reported to have developed gastroenteritis symptoms as of Tuesday evening.

ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, reported that employees fell ill after consuming food from an in-house caterer.

Those affected reported symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain.

Immediate response

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received multiple calls for medical assistance at One Raffles Quay at about 3.15pm, and 17 ambulances were subsequently dispatched to the scene.

An SCDF spokesperson stated: “We immediately provided first aid and transported those in need to the hospital.”

The affected employees were taken to various hospitals for further treatment.

Investigation underway

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is investigating the cause of the food poisoning.

A ByteDance spokesperson, in response to The Straits Times' queries, said that they take the health and safety of their employees very seriously and have taken immediate steps to support all affected employees, including working with emergency services to provide care.

"We are investigating the matter and are working with the relevant authorities on this," said the spokesperson.

Company’s action

In a company announcement to employees seen by CNA, ByteDance said it was aware that its staff members at its One Raffles Quay office became ill after visiting a canteen located on the 26th floor.

A buffet section at the canteen is "closed until investigations are complete", the company reportedly said.

"We are taking this incident very seriously and are working closely with local authorities and caterers to identify the cause as soon as possible," it added.

The company's announcement said "ongoing medical support assistance" is currently being offered to those affected by the incident, reported CNA.

Past incidents

This is the second major incident of food poisoning in Singapore within a week.

The first incident involved the SCDF, where 165 personnel fell ill after consuming food from a different caterer.

