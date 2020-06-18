Migrant worker shows off tattoo commemorating love for Singapore

There are many ways to show off our Singapore pride — from flying our national flag to adorning our bodies with temporary tattoos during National Day. One migrant worker, though, decided to do something a little more permanent.

Vinoth, 29, got the iconic lion head symbol inked on the back of his neck as an homage to Singapore and a photo of him and his tattoo was shared by Lieutenant-Colonel Alex Chua in a heartwarming Facebook post on June 17 as part of his #storiesfromthefrontline series.

The Indian national told Chua: "I love Singapore. It is clean, safe and people take care of me. That was why I wanted to tattoo this Singapore lion head on me."

Vinoth, who has been working as a grass cutter in Singapore for the last four years, got inked while he was back in India on home leave last year, Chua said.

The lion head represents courage, strength and excellence, and was introduced in 1986 as a way for people to express loyalty and commitment to Singapore, according to the National Heritage Board's website.

While there are legal restrictions on the use of other national symbols such as the national flag and state crest outside of governmental purposes, the lion head is less formal and can be used, without modifications, to promote a sense of national identity.

Vinoth's story is one of the many that Chua, 48, has been sharing on Facebook as part of his work as a member of the Information Team in the Inter-agency Task Force set up to fight Covid-19.

The photos and accounts compiled by Chua and team member Major Jonathan Ong offer a behind-the-scenes look at the fight against Covid-19 in various migrant worker dormitories.

Chua had previously told AsiaOne that he had volunteered for the role to "spread positivity" after seeing "a lot of negativity in the news published revolving around the migrant workers".

"I also want people to see what the frontliners are doing to fight this pandemic and how the migrant workers are coping with the situation."

