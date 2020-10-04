Miracle baby: Mum in Singapore shares story of how her baby was brought back to life

For Fareena Ismail, her baby girl Ariana Aaleeyah Binte Arif almost didn’t make it into the world.

Mum Shares Birth Story

Taking to theAsianparent app on 29 September 2020 to share her birth story, Fareena said she woke up to a continuous “gush of fluid” on 28 September morning.

That prompted her to call her husband, Arif who was working at that time to return home. They proceeded to the hospital thereafter.

“Gynae came to see me at 12PM and told me I was not dilated yet but [it was] confirmed [that the] waterbag broke. She asked me if I would like to speed up the process (something like induced) or go home and wait for contractions, otherwise to come back at 7AM the next day (sic),” wrote Fareena, who then chose the latter.

Towards the evening on the same day, Fareena was once again rushed to the hospital after her contractions grew consistent. Still, she was only 2cm dilated according to her gynae.

As Fareena’s contractions intensified, so did her fever which she said had reached a high of 39.7 degree celsius.

“Contractions [were] 2 mins apart and I started groaning in pain. Laughing gas was given but I got too high and nauseous. I asked for epidural,” she wrote.

“They kept checking my cervix and I was only 3 CM dilated then. Tried to sleep but kept [getting] woken up every hour to be sponged and given all sorts of medicine. By drip, by pill in the bum, by mouth.”

On top of that, both Fareena and Ariana were recorded having a high heartbeat rate. When morning arrived, Ariana’s heartbeat fluctuated, once returning to a normal rate before plunging to a low.

Furthermore, with no progress in her cervix, Fareena said she was told to be “prepared for an emergency [C-section] but the gynae will make the call”.

“They kept checking me every 30 mins and kept changing my position, gave me [an] oxygen mask to ensure baby’s heartbeat goes back to normal but nothing improved,” lamented Fareena.

However, a couple of hours later, Ariana’s “heartbeat stopped” and Fareena had to undergo an emergency C-section.

Birth Of Miracle Baby Who Was Brought Back To Life

“[Ariana] came out with no heartbeat and [was] not breathing but was resuscitated by the PD,” wrote Fareena who shares that her baby girl was born at 3.5 KG on 29 September 2020.