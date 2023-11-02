Motorcyclists seen racing and doing stunts purportedly on Singapore road; police report made

A group of motorcyclists were seen racing each other and performing the 'Superman' stunt in a video posted on Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Oct 31) at about 12.30am.

A Stomp contributor alerted Stomp to the incident which is believed to have taken place in Singapore.

A parked bike with a Singapore licence plate is seen at the beginning of the video.

The caption on the footage reads: "Spot the supermannn."

It also has a small note at the bottom: "Dw (don't worry) [I'm] the one screaming [I'm] not racing."

Expressing concern at the riders' antics, the Stomp contributor said that he has since reported the matter to the Traffic Police.

"They were racing one another and the first rider was seen doing the Superman as seen in the video," he said.

The Superman stunt involves riders stretching out while lying face down on their motorbike seats with their hands still on the throttle.

He added that this is not the first time he has seen such stunts being posted on social media.

In June, an 18-year-old motorcyclist died in Penang, Malaysia after he crashed into a car while performing stunts and running a red light.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.