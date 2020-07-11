Mountbatten SMC: PAP's Lim Biow Chuan leads PV's Sivakumaran Chellappa with 75% of votes in GE2020 sample count

Sample results for Mountbatten SMC for GE2020 Lim Biow Chuan (PAP) 75% Sivakumaran Chellappa (PV) 25% The People’s Action Party is leading the Peoples Voice in Mountbatten SMC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP's Lim Biow Chuan currently has 75 per cent of the votes, compared to PV's Sivakumaran Chellappa's 25 per cent.

PV fielded Chellappa to contest against incumbent candidate Lim Biow Chuan, who has served as Member of Parliament (MP) for Mountbatten since 2006 when it was still under Marine Parade GRC, before the boundaries were redrawn in 2011.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast 'live' on television.

Now seeking a fourth term in Parliament, Lim pledged that he would continue listening to the concerns of Mountbatten residents, thanking them for their friendship and care in the last 14 years.

On his end, first-time candidate Chellappa urged Singaporeans to seek answers to issues concerning jobs and population, stating that an MP must “serve the interests of the people and their aspirations, by projecting [them] to the Government”.

Mountbatten has 24,267 voters.

In the 2015 general election, PAP won the GRC by 71.84 per cent against Singapore People's Party's Jeanette Chong-Aruldoss.

This article will be updated with the final result when it is announced.

