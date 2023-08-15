'My phone suddenly switched off': Man loses over $2.6k after downloading app for pet grooming service

He was hoping to take a little off the top for his pets, but his bank account got trimmed instead.

User AzMan KaSim shared in a post on Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Monday (Aug 14) about how he lost $2,667 after downloading an application that was supposed to bring him to a pet grooming website.

"I just got scammed," he began. "My bank account money amounting to $2,667 is gone.

"Never download an app with an APK (Android Package Kit)."

AzMan KaSim had seen a post on Facebook for cat grooming services and was lured in by "very reasonable" prices of $105 for three cats.

He then left a comment on the post and continued the correspondence via WhatsApp, even speaking with the 'groomer' via a phone call.

"He told me to download an application for registration, which I did… I didn't suspect anything as my workplace uses similar applications like APKs," AzMan KaSim said.

The application allowed him to access a website that simulated Olo Pet Grooming Salon, an actual local pet grooming shop.

He was instructed to scroll down the webpage, which he tried to. However, he noted that "there was always interference on the phone's screen".

The victim was then told to make a deposit of $5 as confirmation of his booking but the transaction bounced because the number provided by the other party wasn't registered.

[[nid:639508]]

When AzMan KaSim contacted the 'groomer' to clarify this issue, he was told not to worry and that he ought to make full payment after the grooming session was complete.

At that moment, he suddenly saw a notification via SMS that $2,667 had been deducted from his account.

"The process was done automatically [and] my phone suddenly switched off," AzMan KaSim recalled.

He struggled to switch his phone back on, and when he did he realised his phone had been factory reset with all data erased.

"I went to check my bank account and confirmed that money amounting to $2,667 had been deducted," he said. "All correspondence with the person (scammer) was also gone."

AzMan KaSim has since reported the incident to his bank and to the police.

[[nid:641024]]

In July, Olo expressed that they are aware of impersonators posing as their salon on WhatsApp.

"We want to assure you that we have taken immediate action by filing a police report and are working closely with affected customers to ensure that the relevant authorities are informed," their post on Google reviews wrote.

"It has been determined by authorities that this could potentially be a virus, and we strongly advise against downloading the file.

"We want to officially clarify that Olo does not collect any form of deposit prior to rendering our services, nor do we reach out to customers to request the download of any material."

[[nid:642569]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.