Nathan Hartono says he is proud to be Singaporean, after some ask why he is singing this year's NDP song

SINGAPORE - After several people questioned why a "foreigner" was singing this year's National Day Parade (NDP) song Everything I Am, the song's performer, Nathan Hartono, has clarified that he is a Singaporean.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (July 18), singer-songwriter Hartono, 28, said he is proud to be a first-generation Singaporean who has done his two years of national service.

In a series of accompanying pictures, including one with a lone tear rolling down his cheek, he shared a selection of Facebook comments on his NDP song, which had questioned his nationality.

One said, "Why is an Indonesian singing the NDP song... does Singapore not have any singing talent as well? Come on...seriously?", while another said, "Disgrace...ask PR to sing NDP song."

In his post, Hartono explained that he was born and raised here as a permanent resident to Indonesian parents who immigrated here.

His mother, Madam Jocelyn Tjioe, is a senior vice-president of restaurant chain Tung Lok Group, while his father, Mr Thomas Hartono, is a resort consultant. In an interview with The Straits Times in 2016, the singer mentioned that his older brother Norman and younger sister Nydia were also born in Singapore.

🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ all in good fun 😘😘 on a slightly serious note, I’m proud to be a first generation Singaporean. I was born... Posted by Nathan Hartono on Friday, July 17, 2020

Hartono wrote in his Facebook post: "I've never known any other place as home. And I am thankful for everything this land has given me. Love to you all."

He did not state when he became a Singapore citizen.

The music video for this year's NDP song Everything I Am, directed by local film-maker He Shuming, was released online last Tuesday. Composed by producer Joshua Wan, the song centres around the message of encouraging Singaporeans to express gratitude and appreciation for one another.

Hartono rose to prominence after he finished as first runner-up in the first season of the Chinese reality singing competition Sing! China in 2016. The following year, he was nominated for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award.

He has since signed with Warner Music China, and taken on acting gigs, starring in theatre shows, Web series and 2019 film When Ghost Meets Zombie.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.