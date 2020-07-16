NDP2020 theme song + the best 'national' songs you've never heard of

Why we like it: Plainsunset were 20-year veterans in the local music scene, building a hardcore following with their rock anthems and energetic live performances. Their seminal work River Song is a love letter to Singapore.

The song pays tribute to the majesty of our city skyline and the people who have built it to what it is today.

The soaring lyrics will speak to you. If you listen you can hear the city call / In the nightlights you will find her / Tall steel towers standing watching over you / In the darkness they cast their eyes

Reminds us of: Our teenage days watching gigs at the Esplanade and moshing to that one cool local band during Baybeats. Mid-2000s alternative rock goodness!