Nee Soon GRC: PAP leads PSP with 61% of votes in GE2020 sample count

Sample results for Nee Soon GRC for GE2020 People's Action Party (PAP) 61% Progress Singapore Party (PSP) 39% The People’s Action Party is leading the Progress Singapore Party in Nee Soon GRC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP currently has 61 per cent of the votes, compared to PSP’s 39 per cent.

The PAP team consists of K Shanmugam, Carrie Tan, Derrick Goh, Dr Faishal Ibrahim and Louis Ng, while PSP’s candidates are Damien Tay, Taufik Supan, Kala Manickam, S Nallakaruppan and Brad Bowyer.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast 'live' on television.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

On June 23, Reform Party's (RP) secretary-general Kenneth Jeyeretnam had said the PSP offered to cede Nee Soon GRC to his party, leading to Shanmugam calling PSP's attempt "half-hearted".

Bowyer told The Straits Times the offer was a rumour, to which Shanmugam called him dishonest.

Shortly after, PSP's assistant secretary-general Leong Mun Wai responded on his own Facebook page: "As I am the person directly responsible in the discussion with all the alternative parties, let me reiterate what I have said before publicly.

"There is no horse-trading agreement or negotiation between RP and ourselves with regards to Nee Soon or any other constituencies."

Nee Soon has 147,047 voters.

In the 2015 general election, PAP won the GRC by 66.83 per cent against the Workers' Party.

