Neighbour from hell makes Singapore family's life a misery

A family in Singapore are said to be tiptoeing around their home or risk enraging their neighbour who will pound on the wall that separates their apartments if he hears so much as a drop of a pen, Oriental Daily reported.

A housewife, who only wanted to be known as Ada, said their nightmare started two months ago, when their neighbour moved into the unit next door in Circuit Road.

Now the family is forced to whisper to prevent triggering their neighbour's manic episodes.

Even the sound of lights turning on can lead to violent pounding on the wall, claimed the 31-year-old.