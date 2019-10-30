Neighbours say Ang Mo Kio flat fire was ‘waiting to happen’

The charred unit at Block 446 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 after a fire broke out in the morning.
PHOTO: The New Paper
Hidayah Iskandar
The New Paper

The fire that broke out in a fourth-storey unit at Block 446 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 was "an accident waiting to happen", two residents told The New Paper yesterday.

The flat owner is an elderly woman in her 70s, who is believed to be suffering from dementia. It is unclear if she lives alone.

A neighbour, who wanted to be known only as Ms Benardine, said she was greeted by smoke filtering into her home just as she was about to set off for work before 9am.

Said the executive assistant: "I saw the elderly lady outside her unit, panicking and knocking on (our) neighbours' doors for help."

She quickly woke her nephew and called the police immediately. While she was on the phone, she heard three consecutive explosions.

She said: "I was stunned and scared."

Ms Benardine, 43, said she had previously written to the town council to seek help for her elderly neighbour.

"Sometimes, we would see her walking in the corridors naked," she said.

PHOTO: The New Paper

Another neighbour, Madam Sarah Ambika, who has been living alone for 17 years, had noticed some fire hazards every time she walked past her neighbour's unit.

Madam Ambika, 70, told TNP: "I saw stacks of newspaper and other hazardous items in her flat. She even burned candles on her water meter once."

She added that she had written to the various authorities about her concerns.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said, "the fire that involved the contents of a kitchen was extinguished by SCDF using two water jets".

It added that about 40 occupants of the affected block were evacuated by the SCDF and the police.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Mr Ang Hin Kee, MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, told TNP: "Those (of the) affected units and occupants are being assisted with temporary housing."

On the neighbours' concern, Mr Ang added: "We attend to feedback and render interventions as best we can and within the means available to us."

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
fires SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force) Senior citizens

TRENDING

Man filmed verbally abusing security officer at condo files police report alleging he was doxxed
Man filmed verbally abusing security officer at condo files police report alleging he was doxxed
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Belinda Lee marries her soulmate in surprise wedding
Belinda Lee marries her soulmate in surprise wedding
Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan spend time in Singapore with their son
Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan spend time in Singapore with their son
Real life: &quot;I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 29 years old&quot;
Real life: "I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 29 years old"
Neighbours say Ang Mo Kio flat fire was ‘waiting to happen’
Neighbours say Ang Mo Kio flat fire was ‘waiting to happen’
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers &amp; other deals this week
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers & other deals this week
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
How a Chinese man lost a million in restaurant - then got it back
How a Chinese man lost a million in restaurant - then got it back
SG Nasi Lemak case: Man faces 5 more charges involving pornography
SG Nasi Lemak case: Man faces 5 more charges involving pornography
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi confirms second pregnancy on social media
Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi confirms second pregnancy on social media

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Grab launches Singapore&#039;s first bubble tea subscription plan today: Is it worth it?
Grab launches Singapore's first bubble tea subscription plan today: Is it worth it?
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
10 things your nails reveal about your health that you shouldn&#039;t ignore
10 things your nails reveal about your health that you shouldn't ignore
Dear Thelma: Cheating wife blames husband for her infidelity
Dear Thelma: Cheating wife blames husband for her infidelity

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Once a K-pop idol, ex-SKarf member Tasha Low became a sales manager and is now making her comeback
Former K-pop idol and SKarf member Tasha Low making her comeback in Singapore
Thai man&#039;s fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings, charity steps in to help
Thai man's fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she&#039;s a competitive bodybuilder
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she's a competitive bodybuilder

SERVICES