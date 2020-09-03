Netizens divided on man's chair-throwing meltdown over Milo peng at Tampines

From shouts of rage to chairs thrown onto a nearby road, a Tampines coffee shop recently became the site of a violent meltdown — all over a cup of iced Milo.

A man who looked to be in his twenties had erupted in anger at Kopi House 1990, located at Tampines Street 81, on Tuesday (Sept 1) evening after he was told he could not have his drink, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The man, who remains unnamed, was trying to buy a cup of iced Milo. However, he claimed he did not have any money to pay for the $1.60 drink, an employee of the drink stall told the Chinese daily.

"I said we can't sell it to him. Then he suddenly shouted angrily, picked up a chair and threw it at the stall," he said. "Fortunately it didn't hit any customers. But the people sitting nearby were scared."

The man continued yelling as he picked up more chairs and hurled them onto a nearby road, causing the oncoming vehicles to slow down in order to avoid them.

According to another worker at the coffee shop, the man even attempted to throw a metal incense bin. A stall owner managed to stop him in time, she said.

A domestic worker arrived on the scene shortly looking for the man, the drink stall employee said, adding that he recognised her as she bought Milo from the stall frequently.

Reports on the man's outburst had netizens divided.

There could be more to it than meets the eye, said some, guessing that he could have special needs.

"Maybe the man has special needs."PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Others even offered to pay for his Milo.

"Where are all the do-gooders? Why didn't anyone pay for his drink?"PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook"Tell me where you are. I'll pay for your drink."PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

However, many criticised his behaviour, arguing that his violent response was disproportionate and could have endangered members of the public.

"He threw chairs, all because he couldn't get Milo. Was it such a serious problem?"PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook"Maybe he deserves sympathy but the public has no obligation to be hurt by him. Who doesn't have elderly and young in their family? What if they are accidentally injured by him? I hope his family looks after him well. He isn't the only person with needs."PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

