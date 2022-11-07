'Nice t**s': Singapore man sporting bikini top in Bali for Halloween gets more than just laughs

What happens in Bali stays in Bali?

Four friends were holidaying in Bali during Halloween when they decided to try something they had never done before.

The result was Stomp contributor Sharon's husband wearing a bikini top in the streets of the popular Indonesian tourist destination.

The Stomp contributor recounted: "We went to Bali and decided to have some fun since it was Halloween.

"At lunch, we drew lots to dress each other up with a $50 budget. When we went into the shop, it didn't have many costumes. Just a lot of accessories that were quite pricey. We left the shop dejected.

"On the way back, I suggested we dress as each other. Then at the villa, my friend suggested we swap what we were wearing that day."

This meant that the only man in the group, Sharon's husband Nicholas, would be wearing one of the three women's clothes.

"Being the only guy, he didn't really have much support," said the Stomp contributor. "We all just said be a good sport."

And he was.

They drew lots to decide who would wear whose clothes.

PHOTO: Stomp

"And unfortunately, he drew the bikini," said Sharon.

And the bikini did not belong to her.

"After seeing him in the bikini, they asked him to wear the other girls' clothes. Just for fun."

But when the four went out for dinner, it was back in the bikini for Nicholas.

The Stomp contributor said: "On the way to the dinner place, someone in a passing car wound down his window and honked. 'Nice t**s,' he shouted."

Nicholas responded to the driver with a thumbs-up.

"What happens in Bali stays in Bali," said Sharon. "But it didn't really stay in Bali. Now everyone knows about it.

"Just want to spread some laughter."

