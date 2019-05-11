No, it’s not Thanos: Waterspout spotted near MBS

Several Stomp contributors saw a huge waterspout near Marina Bay Sands on Saturday morning (May 11).

They shared photos and videos taken from various locations in the south of Singapore including Sentosa Cove, Tanjong Pagar and The Pinnacle@Duxton.

"A water spout is spotted today morning at the southern part of Singapore near Gardens by the Bay," said Wins at 8.40am.

"It was followed by heavy rain around that area."



Photo: Stomp

Janet spotted the waterspout from The Oceanfront at Sentosa Cove at about 8.45am. It could be seen moving slowly between the iconic Marina Bay Sands hotel and the Singapore Flyer.

The sight of the weather phenomenon was so amazing, Benedict joked: "Thanos is coming!"

Tornadohunter76 told Stomp he and his family woke up to an amazing sight: "We woke up from our staycation at Pan Pacific Hotel to beautiful Mother Nature in all her glory.

"Hope the folks at the wharves are ok."

Waterspouts are short-lived weather phenomenon occasionally seen over the coastal waters of Singapore

Stomp has contacted the National Environment Agency for information.