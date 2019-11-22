No visa required for Hong Kong passport holders to enter Singapore, ICA clarifies

PHOTO: AFP
Jean Iau
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Contrary to false claims circulating on WhatsApp and social media, Hong Kong passport holders do not need to apply for a visa to enter Singapore, the Republic's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Thursday (Nov 21).

The ICA said in a statement that there has not been a change to the existing policy for both Hong Kong passport and document of identity holders.

The visa requirement is only necessary for Hong Kong document of identity holders, as the city's passport and document of identity are different sets of travel documents.

According to the Hong Kong Immigration Department's website, Hong Kong residents who are not eligible for the city's passport may apply for a document of identity for visa purposes. The document of identity can serve as their travel document and is valid for seven years.

The Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong also clarified the matter on its Facebook page on Monday.

ANNOUNCEMENT We are aware that there is some confusion regarding visa requirements for HKSAR passport holders entering...

Posted by Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong on Sunday, 17 November 2019

The ICA urged the public not to spread such rumours and to check official information sources such as the authority's website at www.ica.gov.sg

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

