North East Line train service halted after power fault, free bus services provided

Train service on the North East Line (NEL) between Farrer Park and Punggol Coast MRT stations was disrupted due to a power fault on Tuesday (Aug 12).

This was announced by transport operator SBS Transit on its social media platforms on Tuesday morning.

There are free bus and bridging services available between Punggol Coast and Dhoby Ghaut stations as well as affected Sengkang-Punggol LRT stations during this period, said SBS Transit.

When AsiaOne visited Boon Keng MRT station at around 11.45am, commuters were seen milling around the station, with some looking disgruntled and others looking confused.

There were also some travellers who were seen asking station security about the reason for the disruption.

SBS said that regular NEL service is still available between Harbourfront and Farrer Park MRT stations.

This is a developing story.

