October 2020 COE results second bidding

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for October 2020, Cat A closed at $37,334, Cat B at $40,990, and Cat E at $39,889
Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) closed at $37,334, with an increase of $800 from the last exercise. It received 1,323 bids in total.
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) also saw an increase in premiums. It closed $300 higher with the final amount at $40,990. It received 1,272 bids.
Closing at $33,778 is Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus). It closed $689 higher from the previous exercise.
Cat D (Motorcycles) closed this exercise at $7,300. It received 560 bids and saw a $151 decrease in premiums.
Finally, for Cat E (Open Category), it saw a slight $412 drop. It closed at $39,889 and received 560 bids.
Here’s a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for October 2020:
This article was first published in Motorist.