October 2020 COE results second bidding

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for October 2020, Cat A closed at $37,334, Cat B at $40,990, and Cat E at $39,889

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) closed at $37,334, with an increase of $800 from the last exercise. It received 1,323 bids in total.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) also saw an increase in premiums. It closed $300 higher with the final amount at $40,990. It received 1,272 bids.

Closing at $33,778 is Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus). It closed $689 higher from the previous exercise.

Cat D (Motorcycles) closed this exercise at $7,300. It received 560 bids and saw a $151 decrease in premiums.

Finally, for Cat E (Open Category), it saw a slight $412 drop. It closed at $39,889 and received 560 bids.

Here’s a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for October 2020:

Category Current COE premium (October 2020 - 2nd Bidding) Current COE premium (October 2020 - 1st Bidding) Difference A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $37,334 $36,534 $800 (2.2 per cent) B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $40,990 $40,690 $300 (0.7 per cent) C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $33,778 $33,089 $689 (2.1 per cent) D – Motorcycle $7,300 $7,451 $151 (-2 per cent) E – Open $39,889 $40,301 $412 (-1 per cent)

This article was first published in Motorist.