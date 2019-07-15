OG founder's grandson fined $3,500 for harassing alleged lover's husband

Kelvin Liu Chin Chan, 44, committed the offence between June 2016 and January 2017 while married to another woman.

SINGAPORE - The grandson of the founder of OG department store was fined $3,500 on Monday (July 15) for harassing the husband of his alleged lover.

After a trial, Kelvin Liu Chin Chan was found guilty of one charge under the Protection from Harassment Act, brought by the woman's husband, civil servant Desmond Tay Kwang Ju.

Liu, 44, committed the offence between June 2016 and January 2017 while married to another woman.

During the trial on July 6 last year, Mr Tay, who turns 40 this year and is attached to the Singapore Consulate-General in Shanghai, said Liu had harassed him with text messages and photographs intended to belittle and cause distress to him.

In his testimony, Mr Tay said he learnt of the alleged affair when Liu's wife contacted him in May 2016.

She alleged that his wife, identified only as Madam Lim, was planning a trip to Hong Kong with Liu the following month.

Mr Tay revealed that after being told of the alleged affair, he hired a private investigator and found out his wife and Liu had travelled to Hong Kong from June 7 to 10 that year.

However, Madam Lim later denied she was cheating. To clarify the issue, she got her husband to create a chat group with all four parties included.

But in the group, which he named "Confessions of Marco Polo", Liu sent belittling and humiliating messages, calling Mr Tay an "idiot" and a "wayang king".