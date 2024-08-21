Opinion: Kallang Alive a bold vision to transform Singapore's sporting landscape

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's National Day Rally 2024 speech introduced the Kallang Alive Masterplan, a transformative plan to strengthen Singapore's sports culture and high-performance outcomes.

This initiative is more than just about upgrading facilities; at its heart, it is a bold and progressive effort to broaden society's common understanding of talent, giving more recognition to talents outside the conventional definitions of academic success.

Singapore has long boasted a robust academic system that has delivered consistent success.

However, if we want to cultivate talent beyond the conventional yardsticks of academic achievement, we must embrace a multiplicity of developmental pathways.

[[nid:697779]]

High-performance athletes, for example, have additional needs for training, recovery, and competition that require them to adopt a different academic pathway from their non-athlete peers.

Acknowledging these differences doesn't mean compromising on traditional academic accomplishments (see this article Joseph Schooling and how training for Olympics exacts a steep price from young athletes); rather, it recognises that there are diverse paths to success, including alternative ways to attain academic and vocational qualifications.

The Kallang Alive Masterplan marks a significant milestone in this broader vision for three key reasons.

1. Creating a vibrant sporting ecosystem

To build a vibrant sporting ecosystem, we must create an environment where world-class specialists can thrive.

Coaches, sports scientists, psychologists, engineers, and entrepreneurial leaders form the backbone of this ecosystem, offering essential support and career opportunities for our athletes.

However, to attract and develop these specialists, they need a critical mass of high-performance athletes to work with.

This is where bringing together training places like the Singapore Sports School and national training centres is critical.

[[nid:697452]]

2. Centralising resources for talent development

Co-locating the Singapore Sports School and national training centres for various sports facilitates greater interaction and mentorship between junior and senior athletes.

It enables athletes to balance their sporting and academic goals by providing educational opportunities close to training and sports science facilities within the Kallang area.

By situating the Sports School in a more central and accessible location, we expand its reach, allowing more athletes to take advantage of its customised academic pathways that fit the demands of rigorous sports training.

This strategic move ensures that as many Singaporeans can pursue sporting aspirations by reducing practical, logistical challenges of distance and time.

3. Fostering a sporting culture

No sporting ecosystem can thrive without the active involvement of the broader community.

The Kallang Alive Masterplan emphasises community engagement as a core component, ensuring that sports become a part of everyday life for Singaporeans.

With the new 18,000-seater indoor arena, Singapore will host premier events that draw local and global crowds, amplifying the city's vibrancy and creating a dynamic atmosphere through sports and entertainment.

Additionally, the Kallang precinct will feature a pedestrianised community boulevard and a waterfront development, creating spaces where Singaporeans can more easily participate in sports and recreational activities.

This approach encourages Singaporeans to integrate sports into their everyday lives, paving the way for a broader cultural embrace of sports and the sporting industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Kallang Alive Masterplan is about more than just building facilities to win more medals; it embodies a long-term vision of nurturing a vibrant culture where diverse talents can flourish.

It is a bold plan aimed at ensuring that Singapore remains a place that nurtures people's strengths and passions. There is no better time than now to supercharge this journey.

----

Kenneth Goh is an associate professor of strategy and entrepreneurship at the Lee Kong Chian School of Business, Singapore Management University. He is secretary-general of Singapore Aquatics and a former national record holder in swimming.