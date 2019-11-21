Parents on trial for son’s murder: Mother says she was victim of abuse

PHOTO: Pixabay
Adeline Tan
The New Paper

The woman who allegedly scalded her five-year-old son to death had allegedly been abused as a child and also by her husband, the court heard yesterday.

Azlin Arujunah, and her husband, Ridzuan Mega Abdul Rahman, both 27, are on trial for allegedly scalding their son to death.

He died in October 2016 after collapsing from having hot water poured on him by Ridzuan.

Yesterday, investigating officer Mahathir Mohamad, an Assistant Superintendent at the special investigation section of the Criminal Investigation Department, read out the statements he had taken from Azlin.

In a statement taken on Nov 8, 2016, Azlin had said: "Like I said, there was no one to guide me. My whole life is filled with violence.

"I myself was a victim of hot water splashing by my parents. My husband also assaulted me so I kept it all inside me.

"When (the victim) was stubborn, I let it all out on (him)."

LOST HER OTHER KIDS

Azlin also said she regretted what she had done to the victim and asked to be given a chance to make amends, as she had "lost (her) other children" due to the incident.

On Tuesday, Azlin's defence lawyer Thangavelu, who goes by only one name, said she had lived with her grandmother, and when her grandmother died, the loss was unbearable to her.

She then tried to repair her relationship with her mother, but her mother died shortly after her grandmother's death.

The court heard that Azlin had lodged a police report against Ridzuan in 2010 for punching her in the stomach and in the head.

Police also received calls of domestic dispute in 2015 and 2016 from Ridzuan's uncle and an unknown caller.

There were no medical records of the alleged assault.

ASP Mahathir also said that Azlin had told him if she spoke the truth, her husband would be taken away from her.

But she later revealed that Ridzuan had splashed hot water on the victim a day before his death.

After Ridzuan was arrested, he told police that Azlin had also splashed hot water on the boy.

The trial continues.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
child abuse crime

TRENDING

PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
&#039;It&#039;s almost like a hotel&#039;: Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
Chen Hanwei &#039;stunned like vegetable&#039; by messy homeowners on new reality show
Chen Hanwei 'stunned like vegetable' by messy homeowners on new reality show
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
Woman conspired to cheat NTU of $191,000
Woman conspired to cheat NTU of $191,000
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Tree falls on car at Scotts Road in front of Grand Hyatt hotel
Tree falls on car at Scotts Road in front of Grand Hyatt hotel
Durian dress, chilli crab skirt: Designer&#039;s Singapore vibe
Durian dress, chilli crab skirt: Designer's Singapore vibe

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki
Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
This 61-year-old granny&#039;s whipping recruits into shape in NS
This 61-year-old granny's whipping recruits into shape in NS
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname

SERVICES