Company, director to be charged for allegedly providing flag registration service to sanctioned vessel

A company and its director will be charged in court on Friday (July 31) for allegedly providing flag registration services to a ship sanctioned by the United Nations (UN), the police said on Thursday (July 30).

The Petrel 8 was banned by the UN Security Council (UNSC) in October 2017 for transporting prohibited goods, namely coal, from North Korea.

Investigations by the Commercial Affairs Department revealed that the company had allegedly provided flag registration services to the carrier on May 18, 2022, the police said.

The 49-year-old male company director is accused of having reasonable grounds to believe that Petrel 8 was a UNSC-designated ship when his company provided the services.

The company will be charged with one count under Regulation 8D(d)(ii) of the United Nations (Sanctions – DPRK) Regulations 2010.

Meanwhile, the company director will be charged under the same Regulations for abetting the company to commit the offence.

Under the United Nations Act 2001, a person who contravenes the Regulations faces a jail term of up to 10 years and, or a fine of up to $500,000.

A company can be fined up to $1 million.

"Singapore takes its international obligations under UNSC Resolutions seriously and is committed to implementing them fully," the police said.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com