Cranes called in after tanker, tow truck fall into ditch following 3-vehicle PIE accident

Cranes had to be called in to lift two heavy vehicles from a ditch after a three-vehicle accident happened on the PIE towards Tuas on Saturday (June 27) at about 2.25pm.

The incident involved one cement bulk tanker, a tow truck and a car.

Photographs and videos of the incident posted on social media show the cement bulk tanker and tow truck in a ditch along the centre divider.

The driver's cabin of the bulk tanker is seen impinging onto the road in the direction towards Changi, resulting in the closure of one of four lanes on that side of the expressway.

Meanwhile, a second lane on the Tuas-bound carriageway is closed off, as two cranes work to lift the heavy vehicles.

AsiaOne understands that the two heavy vehicles were travelling independently when the accident happened.

It is unclear how they ended up on the rightmost lane since heavy vehicles are required to keep to the leftmost lane.

Such vehicles are allowed to use other lanes when overtaking or passing an obstruction.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police stated that no injuries were reported, but investigations are ongoing.

They said that stretch of the PIE is an accident-prone area.

On May 30, two accidents happened, almost simultaneously, along both sides of the same PIE stretch, and a total of seven cars and two motorcycles were involved in the two accidents.

A 23 year-old pillion rider died in the hospital following the accident.

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editor@asiaone.com