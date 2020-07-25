PM Lee keeps faith in PAP veterans in post-election Cabinet reshuffle

In a widely expected post-election Cabinet reshuffle, Singapore ’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has retained veteran politicians in key positions, but younger ministers seen as future heavyweights were rotated to new portfolios.

Lee’s designated successor Heng Swee Keat, who won his multi-seat constituency by a thin margin, will continue as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, while taking on an additional role as coordinating minister for economic affairs.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Teo Chee Hean, respected veterans of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) and former deputy prime ministers, retained their portfolios as senior ministers in the cabinet.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam, Communication Minister S. Iswaran, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo all remain in their previous positions.

Lawrence Wong, the point man for the country’s coronavirus response, will take over as Education Minister.

The current education chief, Ong Ye Kung, will become the next Minister of Transport – a portfolio that for decades has proven to be a lightning rod for criticism amid citizens’ high expectations for the public transport network.

Grace Fu, one of three women in the cabinet and who recorded a victory margin of 70.5 per cent in the election that was higher than the PAP’s national average, will helm a new Ministry of Sustainability and Environment.

#FBLive: PM Lee announcing his new Cabinet lineup at a live press conference at the Istana. Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Friday, July 24, 2020

Gan Siow Huang, the first woman to achieve the rank of brigadier general in the army, will assume the position of minister of state in the manpower and education ministries. Tan See Leng, a former chief executive with the healthcare firm IHH Healthcare, will become a minister in the prime minister’s office.

“We need experienced ministers to provide, and also to mentor, the younger ministers. And in this crisis this need is even greater,” Lee said. He said younger ministers were being rotated to “gain exposure and experience”.

In the aftermath of the July 10 election , Lee pledged that government veterans including himself would stay on to lead the country out of the current coronavirus crisis.

Before the polls, earlier expectations had been that Lee would make sweeping changes to the composition of his cabinet as part of the final stage of a succession plan – in which Heng and his contemporaries would be in the driving seat of government in 2022.

The reconfiguration of cabinet comes two weeks after the extraordinary pandemic-time election, in which the PAP retained its supermajority but ceded ground to an opposition that won the most seats in five decades.

The PAP won 83 of 93 seats and 61.2 per cent of the popular vote, a sharp drop from the 69.9 per cent seen in the 2015 election, which was held soon after the death of Lee Kuan Yew, the country’s revered independence leader and father of the current prime minister.

This was the PAP’s 15th straight election victory since the city state became self-governing in 1959.

The opposition Workers’ Party held on comfortably to the six seats where it was the incumbent, and staged a stunning victory in the four-seat ward of Sengkang, ousting three PAP office-holders, including the country’s powerful labour movement chief.

That victory means Singapore will now have the most number of opposition lawmakers since 1966.

Apart from the Workers’ Party, which won more votes in total than the PAP in the six wards it contested, other groups such as the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) and the Singapore ­Democratic Party also outperformed expectations – though they did not win seats.

The PSP, helmed by former PAP stalwart Tan Cheng Bock, will send two non-constituency MPs to parliament as part of a scheme put in place to ensure there are at least 12 non-PAP voices in the legislature.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.