PM Lee pens Valentine's Day note to healthcare workers at front line of coronavirus

"Your loving care and commitment makes all the difference," said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a Valentine's Day note.
PHOTO: Facebook/leehsienloong, The Straits Times
Linette Lai
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - In a Valentine's Day note, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong thanked all doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers for looking after their patients every day, especially during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Your loving care and commitment makes all the difference," he said, sharing a picture of the note in a Facebook post on Friday (Feb 14). "We all stand with you and give you our full support."

He added in his post that this group is "going above and beyond the call of duty to keep us all safe and well, and to keep Singapore going".

The post was tagged #BraveheartSG, which is an ongoing movement inviting people to handwrite notes of encouragement to front-line medical staff and share pictures of them on social media with the hashtag.

They can also e-mail the photos to braveheartsg2020@gmail.com

Community group StandUp For.SG, which is spearheading this initiative, will print out these images and distribute them to staff at healthcare institutions across the island from Friday.

Happy Valentine’s Day to a very special group of people, going above and beyond the call of duty to keep us all safe and well, and to keep Singapore going! – LHL #BraveheartSG #SingaporeTogether (Photo by me)

Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday, February 13, 2020

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

