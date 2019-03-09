Police, ComfortDelGro investigating after cabby hits road divider twice and lets man alight on ECP

The police and transport operator ComfortDelGro are investigating an incident where a taxi driver was seen hitting a road divider twice, before letting a passenger alight on the East Coast Parkway (ECP).

Facebook user Daryl Goh posted a video of the "weird incident", which occurred on the Benjamin Sheares Bridge on Friday afternoon (March 8).

In the video that was also shared on ROADS.sg, the ComfortDelGro taxi driver is first seen hitting the central road divider.

A voice in the background, believed to be from the driver who recorded the video, can be heard asking: "What he doing? He bang the wall ah?"

The cabby then hits the road divider again.

The cabby soon slows down in the middle of two lanes on the expressway, still on the move as a male passenger alights from the taxi.

As the passenger walks to the side of the road, the taxi starts to pick up speed again but appears to hit another car.

The taxi continues on its way while the passenger is picked up by a red car.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirm that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

When contacted by Stomp, a ComfortDelGro spokesman said it is investigating the incident.