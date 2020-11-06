Police investigating ITE student after girls share encounters of sexual harassment on Twitter

The police are investigating a male student after numerous complaints of sexual harassment recently surfaced on Twitter.

Over the past few days, more than 10 girls wrote about their encounters with him in a Twitter thread.

Several claimed that the student had asked them for sex while others said he had sent them lewd messages and photos online.

He was also alleged to have touched some of them without their consent.

According to the girls' accounts, several incidents happened as early as 2017, when some of them were underage.

The teen has been identified as a student from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

According to The Straits Times, the institute is aware of the allegations.

"ITE does not tolerate any form of sexual misconduct. We will not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary action against those found guilty of such offences," ITE College East principal Yek Tiew Ming told the paper.

Before his social media accounts were deactivated, the student uploaded a video in which he apologised to a girl, The Straits Times reported. But the reason for his apology wasn't specified.

