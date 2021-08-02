Police, SCDF rescue student seen leaning over railing along Yio Chu Kang MRT track

Authorities rescued a female commuter along the Yio Chu Kang MRT train tracks in an incident on Monday (Aug 2) afternoon.

In a Facebook post, public transport operator SMRT said a female commuter at said station climbed over the half-height platform screen doors and got onto the track at about 1.55pm.

It added that commuters on the platform activated the emergency stop plunger and staff immediately responded on-site – with the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) informed.

SMRT said: "At about 2.10pm, the police escorted the person out of the track. She was uninjured."

A video clip circulating online showed the female commuter — wearing a school uniform — standing precariously along the train tracks, within a short distance of the train station.

Another clip showing train station staff and SCDF officers on the train platform during the rescue effort has been viewed more than 20,000 times in under an hour.

SCDF told AsiaOne they were alerted to this incident at about 1.55pm, saying: "An SCDF paramedic assessed a person. The person was not conveyed to the hospital."

SMRT added that train services between Ang Mo Kio and Yishun stations resumed at about 2.20pm and that they are helping the police in their investigations.

