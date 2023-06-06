Police seen pinning down man in Yishun - here's what happened

A video of police officers pinning down a man in Yishun has been making its rounds on social media.

The minute-long clip, uploaded by Singapore Incidents on Monday (June 5), shows two police officers and two passers-by trying to hold a man down on a pavement along Yishun Ave 9.

At the time of writing, the video has garnered over 24,000 views and more than 100 comments.

Some netizens were wondering why the man was being held down by four others, while others saw it as a "normal day in Yishun".

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they came across a 40-year-old man lying down at the junction of Yishun Ave 9 and Yishun Ring Road on Monday at 2.27pm.

While officers were trying to assist the man, he turned aggressive and refused to heed officers’ instructions to comply.

"Necessary force" was used to restrain the man, the police added.

Officers subsequently arrested the man for using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

He was subsequently conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

In their statement, the police also thanked three members of the public for their assistance in managing the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

