Pool for rent? Condo residents in Punggol voice concern over ad on swimming lessons

Residents at The Terrace in Punggol have voiced concerns that their executive condominium's pool is being rented out to use for swimming lessons, reported Shin Min Daily News on Thursday (Jan 6).

In a now-deleted post that was originally shared on Facebook group Singapore Swimming Coaches, a man wrote that his pool was available for coaches who "don't have any swimming pool to teach at".

While he indicated a price of $50, the man said: "Price will be discussed. One-time payment for four lessons in a month. Time and date you decide."

A resident told the Chinese daily that every Saturday, she would see three to four coaches conducting classes in the pool at the same time.

The 40-year-old woman added: "The coaches were all teaching kids how to swim. It's not clear how long they had been there, but it looked quite crowded".

While the resident chose to 'close one eye' since she rarely uses the swimming pool, she pointed out that it is not appropriate to make money off renting out the condominium's facilities as they're reserved for residents' use.

Another resident told Shin Min that allowing outsiders into the estate could lead to safety issues.

As a parent with young children, the 44-year-old man said he is worried about non-residents entering the condominium grounds to use the facilities there.

