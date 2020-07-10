Potong Pasir SMC: PAP's Sitoh Yih Pin leads SPP's Jose Raymond with 61% of votes in GE2020 sample count

Sample results for Potong Pasir SMC for GE2020 Sitoh Yih Pin (PAP) 61% Jose Raymond (SPP) 39%

The People’s Action Party is leading the Singapore People's Party in Potong Pasir SMC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP's Sitoh Yih Pin currently has 61 per cent of the votes, compared to SPP’s Jose Raymond's 39 per cent.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast ‘live’ on television.

Sitoh, 56, has served as MP for Potong Pasir SMC since 2011.

Raymond, 48, is the chairman of SPP and chief strategic officer of a communications firm. This is the former journalist's first time standing for election.

Before Sitoh's victory, Potong Pasir SMC had traditionally been an opposition stronghold, helmed by veteran politician Chiam See Tong from 1984 to 2011.

In the 2015 general election, PAP won Potong Pasir SMC with a vote share of 66.4 per cent against Chiam's wife Lina.

The constituency has 19,740 voters.

This article will be updated with the final result when it is announced.

To follow live and for more news, go to asiaone.com.

editor@asiaone.com