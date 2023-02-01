Private bus company now offers late-night trips to heartlands for just $4.50

SINGAPORE - A&S Transit’s new night bus services will provide commuters heading home late at night with more transportation options beginning today, as two new private bus services will ply one-way routes from the city to the heartland during the early hours of Fridays, Saturdays, and the eve of public holidays.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, public transportation companies SMRT and SBS Transit cancelled the NightRider and Nite Owl bus services in April 2020. They were later phased down in June 2022, citing poor usage, the availability of alternative forms of transportation, and financial restraint as concerns.

A&S Transit announced the launch of two new night bus routes, NS-1 and NS-2, to cater to the reviving nightlife sector. According to the company, the new bus services also provide a low-cost transportation alternative for commuters who would otherwise have to travel by taxi or private-hire cars after the MRT and normal bus services cease operations. The new night bus services will both start plying from the bus stop opposite the MAS Building in Shenton Way.

NS-1 will run through the CBD, Clarke Quay, River Valley, Orchard Road, and Little India, stopping at public bus stops along the way. It will then travel northwards via Ang Mo Kio and Sengkang before arriving at Punggol and terminating at the bus stop near the Samudera LRT station.

The NS-2 will also travel via the CBD, Clarke Quay, and Orchard Road before arriving at bus stops in Newton, Yishun, and Sembawang. The service will come to an end at Woodlands at the bus stop outside the Woodlands Train Station.

Buses for the two new services will run every 45 minutes, with the first departing Shenton Way at 11.30pm and the final leaving at 2.30am. On the eve of public holidays, more bus journeys may be arranged.

Passengers who pay using ez-link cards will be charged a fixed price of $4.50, according to A&S Transit. Those paying in cash will be charged $5 and must provide the exact amount to the bus driver.

According to A&S Transit, the NS-1 and NS-2 routes will be operated by three MAN A22 diesel buses that the company acquired from SMRT in 2021. Each bus seats 43 people and no standing passengers are allowed.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.