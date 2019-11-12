Probation for teen PMD rider who crashed into woman at Teck Whye

It was not the birthday gift he would have liked.

Skye Lee Shi Jia, who turned 18 yesterday, was sentenced to six months of supervised probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service for crashing into a 55-year-old woman while riding his non-compliant e-scooter.

He was convicted last month for one charge of causing hurt by negligent act. Another charge for riding the non-compliant device on a footpath was taken into consideration.

Lee, who was then 16 and working part-time as a pizza delivery man, was riding along a footpath near Block 137 Teck Whye Lane at about 6pm, while the victim was walking on a nearby footpath.

Despite the speed limit then being 15kmh for e-scooters, he was travelling at about 20kmh when he collided with the woman at a junction.

The woman fell and knocked her head, causing her to bleed. She was taken to hospital and found to have a laceration on her head that required three stitches.

Lee made full restitution for her medical costs of about $490.

His e-scooter, which was later impounded, was found to have a width of 74cm, exceeding the limit of 70cm.