Punggol West SMC: PAP's Sun Xueling leads WP's Tan Chen Chen with 65% of votes in GE2020 sample count

Sample results for Punggol West SMC for GE2020 Sun Xueling (PAP) 65% Tan Chen Chen (WP) 35% The People’s Action Party is leading the Worker’s Party in Punggol West SMC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP's Sun Xueling currently has 65 per cent of the votes, compared to WP’s Tan Chen Chen's 35 per cent.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast 'live' on television.

Punggol West, which was carved out of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, is a newly-created single-member constituency this year. It has 26,579 eligible voters this election.

This article will be updated with the final result when it is announced.

