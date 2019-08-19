Qantas spoils Changi travelers with newly expanded business lounge

The interior of Qantas' newly expanded Business Lounge at Changi Airport in Singapore.
PHOTO: Qantas
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Australian flag carrier Qantas recently officially opened its Business Lounge at Changi Airport in Singapore following an expansion project.

Designated to serve more people transiting through Singapore, the 2,200-square-meter lounge that has welcomed passengers since 2013 can now cater to more than 570 travellers and boasts new furniture, as well as upgraded electricity outlets and internet service.

"Singapore is Qantas' biggest hub outside Australia. Currently around 50 per cent of Qantas Group's international capacity is dedicated to Asia, which marks an increase by around 30 per cent compared to eight years ago," said the airline's international acting CEO Naren Kumas in a statement.

Among the highlights of the refurbished Business Lounge are local-inspired dishes created by Australian chef Neil Perry, such as chicken laksa and grilled pork, a live cooking kitchen, barista-made cocktails inspired by Spice Temple restaurant and Australian wine, as well as 20 showers and 80-inch televisions.

Qantas also plans to open a new First Lounge at Changi Airport by the end of this year. They are currently only available at the Sydney and Melbourne airports in Australia and the Los Angeles International Airport in the United States.

The carrier operates more than 50 return flights via Singapore every week, making it one of the biggest foreign airlines operating at Changi Airport.

More about
Airlines Changi Airport Qantas

TRENDING

Lover&#039;s spats gone wrong: These boyfriends paid with their lives
Malaysian man collapses and dies after running after girlfriend following argument
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
Gardens by the Bay murder: Leslie Khoo sentenced to life imprisonment for killing lover, burning her body
Gardens by the Bay murder: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing lover, burning her body
This TikTok clip of a twirling cat is the purest thing on the internet right now
This TikTok clip of a twirling cat is the purest thing on the internet right now
British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
Three men arrested after fight breaks out at Redhill Close
Three men arrested after fight breaks out at Redhill Close
8 surprising things you didn&#039;t know about celebrity mum Stefanie Sun
8 surprising things you didn't know about celebrity mum Stefanie Sun
Missing man&#039;s body found a day after he fell into water near Punggol Point Jetty
Missing man's body found a day after he fell into water near Punggol Point Jetty
National Day Rally 2019: 8 things to know about PM Lee Hsien Loong&#039;s speech
National Day Rally 2019: 8 things to know about PM Lee Hsien Loong's speech
Teen threatens to kill ex, breaks into her home and steals her stuff
Teen threatens to kill ex, breaks into her home and steals her stuff
From Alan Tam to Sandy Lam, 10 of Canto-pop&#039;s original stars: where are they today?
From Alan Tam to Sandy Lam, 10 of Canto-pop's original stars: where are they today?

LIFESTYLE

5 bakeries selling artisanal sourdough and pastries in Singapore
5 bakeries selling artisanal sourdough and pastries in Singapore
5 reasons why my first child will likely be my last
Confession of a Singaporean: Why my first child will likely be my last
6 places to go in Taipei that&#039;s not Shilin, Ximending or 101
6 places to go in Taipei that's not Shilin, Ximending or 101
Homeowners reveal their most terrible renovation mistakes
Homeowners reveal their most terrible renovation mistakes

Home Works

7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

TV host Janet Hsieh suffers miscarriage while filming, reveals she had to pull foetus out
TV host Janet Hsieh suffers miscarriage while filming, reveals she had to pull foetus out
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO
Buckle Up: Felicia Chin surprised Jeffrey Xu in Shanghai but it turned out disastrous
Buckle Up: Felicia Chin surprised Jeffrey Xu in Shanghai but it turned out disastrous
Top Singapore photographer Chuando Tan, 53, has sex scene in first lead role in movie
Top Singapore photographer Chuando Tan, 53, has sex scene in first lead role in movie

SERVICES