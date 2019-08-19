Qantas spoils Changi travelers with newly expanded business lounge

Australian flag carrier Qantas recently officially opened its Business Lounge at Changi Airport in Singapore following an expansion project.

Designated to serve more people transiting through Singapore, the 2,200-square-meter lounge that has welcomed passengers since 2013 can now cater to more than 570 travellers and boasts new furniture, as well as upgraded electricity outlets and internet service.

"Singapore is Qantas' biggest hub outside Australia. Currently around 50 per cent of Qantas Group's international capacity is dedicated to Asia, which marks an increase by around 30 per cent compared to eight years ago," said the airline's international acting CEO Naren Kumas in a statement.

Among the highlights of the refurbished Business Lounge are local-inspired dishes created by Australian chef Neil Perry, such as chicken laksa and grilled pork, a live cooking kitchen, barista-made cocktails inspired by Spice Temple restaurant and Australian wine, as well as 20 showers and 80-inch televisions.

Qantas also plans to open a new First Lounge at Changi Airport by the end of this year. They are currently only available at the Sydney and Melbourne airports in Australia and the Los Angeles International Airport in the United States.

The carrier operates more than 50 return flights via Singapore every week, making it one of the biggest foreign airlines operating at Changi Airport.