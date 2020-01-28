Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient's NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic

SINGAPORE - Raffles Medical Group (RMG) is investigating the source of a photo that shows the identity card of a patient who was allegedly a suspected Wuhan virus case and a letter from its clinic referring him to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Messages circulating on various platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp with the photo had claimed that the suspected case was detected at a Raffles clinic at Causeway Point in Woodlands on Monday afternoon (Jan 27).

The messages, whose origin is unknown, had warned Woodlands residents to avoid Causeway Point as a result of the suspected case.

The messages also claimed that the patient had visited another clinic at Woodlands Mart, a neighbourhood centre at Block 768, Woodlands Avenue 6..

When The Straits Times visited both clinics flagged in the posts on Tuesday morning (Jan 28), both were open for business and taking in patients.

Raffles Medical Group said on Tuesday afternoon (Jan 28) that it is aware of the online posts, but did not comment on whether the patient was suspected to have the Wuhan virus.

A spokesman said the company is currently investigating the source of the photo and message.

"While it is understandable that members of the public are anxious and wish to share information, we would like to advise members of the public not to speculate and/or spread unfounded rumours."

According to the picture posted online, the patient in question had received a referral letter from the clinic to go to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In the referral notes, the patient was described as having travelled to China from Jan 9 to Jan 17. His developed a cough, had mild breathlessness and other symptoms from Jan 15.

The spokesman said that healthcare providers are required to screen all patients visiting their premises.