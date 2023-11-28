Reclamation off East Coast to create Long Island preferred over building sea wall

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

SINGAPORE — Three tracts of land could be reclaimed off East Coast Park in the coming decades, creating about 800ha of land for new homes and other amenities, as well as a new reservoir.

Called the Long Island, these land tracts — collectively about twice the size of Marina Bay — are Singapore's response to the threat of rising sea levels and inland flooding in the East Coast area. Land in the area is largely lower than 5m above the mean sea level, the extent that sea levels are projected to rise to by the end of this century if extreme high tides coincide with storm surges.

On Nov 28, National Development Minister Desmond Lee announced that public agencies will carry out technical studies for the Long Island project over five years, starting from early 2024.

Over the next few years, members of the public will be consulted for their ideas and suggestions for the project, which will take several decades to plan, design and develop.

The current plan is for three elongated tracts of land to be reclaimed in the area, extending from Marina East to Tanah Merah. The easternmost land tract will start from Tanah Merah, while the westernmost tract will be an extension of Marina East. Between these two tracts, a third tract will be reclaimed.

A large tidal gate and pumping station will be built in between each new land mass. These will control the water level in a new reservoir bordered by East Coast Park and the new land masses, and, in the process, reduce flood risks in the East Coast area.

National water agency PUB said the reclamation project is likely to create Singapore's 18th reservoir.

Like the gate at Marina Barrage, the two gates at the new reservoir in East Coast will open to release excess storm water into the sea during heavy rain when the tide is low. At high tide, the pumps will be used instead to release the storm water.

The reservoir is expected to have a catchment of about 5,000ha, about half that of the Marina Reservoir, which has Singapore's largest catchment. Mr Lee said the new reservoir can also be used for water activities such as canoeing and dragon-boating.

Mr Lee said that besides offering flood protection and increasing Singapore's freshwater supply, the project will help meet future development and recreation needs.

Waterfront homes are expected to be built on the reclaimed land, along with amenities and industrial facilities.

About 20km of new coastal and reservoir parks could be added, tripling the length of waterfront parks in the East Coast area, he said.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said the preliminary plan is to have residential districts with amenities such as sports and recreation infrastructure, and industrial activities will possibly be located closer to Changi Airport, given noise and building height considerations.

While transport connectivity to and within the Long Island will be considered only at a later stage, URA said the current intention is to link predominant north-south trunk roads to it.

As for public transport networks and whether current MRT lines will extend into the Long Island, URA said this can be decided only after it determines the residential capacity of the new land. Plans will have to factor in other future developments — such as the new town in Paya Lebar after the airbase is relocated, from the 2030s — and their effect on the transport network.

Technical studies to be carried out will help to determine the exact size and shape of the land tracts to be reclaimed. They will also detail the potential trade-offs of reclamation, as well as the opportunities the new land will bring.

Among other things, the studies will assess the feasibility of various development options, estimate reclamation costs, scrutinise the environmental impact of reclamation and how works will affect maritime activities in Singapore's eastern anchorages — where vessels park off East Coast.

If all goes smoothly, said the authorities, more detailed planning can be done to determine specific land uses towards the end of the five-year study period.

Plans for reclamation off East Coast were first unveiled in 1991, as part of URA's Concept Plan. It was envisioned then that a series of reclaimed islands would provide waterfront housing and leisure opportunities.

At the 2019 National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said reclaiming a series of islands offshore and linking them up with barrages could protect existing low-lying areas and create a freshwater reservoir.

URA showcased a possible concept for reclamation works at its long-term plan review exhibition in 2022.

In his speech on Nov 28, Mr Desmond Lee said the Government has been studying various coastal protection options, including building a sea wall up to 3m tall that would stretch from Marina East to Tanah Merah.

The wall would be accompanied by 12 sets of tidal gates and pumping stations — one set at each of the 12 existing outlet drains along East Coast. The gates would stop seawater from flowing inland during high tides, while the pumping stations would pump storm water from the drains into the sea when the gates are closed.

Mr Lee said that this option is technically feasible, but not ideal for East Coast Park as large stretches of the park will have to be closed to the public when building the seawall. When completed, it will permanently limit park users' access to the waterfront for recreation and sports.

The 12 tidal gates and pumping stations would take up a lot of space within East Coast Park — about the area of 15 football fields — resulting in the loss of existing greenery and recreational facilities.

Mr Lee noted that members of the public hope to retain unimpeded access to the waterfront, as well as preserve the heritage and recreation spaces along the coast.

A more optimal solution is to integrate coastal protection measures with future reclamation plans for the area, he added.

