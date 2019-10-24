Residential site off Upper Serangoon Road on sale for around $13.5m

SINGAPORE - A residential development site situated off Upper Serangoon Road has been put up for sale via public tender at an indicative price of $13.5 million.

This works out to $850 per square foot (psf) on a land area of around 15,871 square feet (sq ft), exclusive marketing agent CBRE said on Tuesday.

The site is zoned for residential use with a plot ratio of 1.4, based on the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) Draft Master Plan 2019.

The site, which is delta-shaped, is located at 62 Florence Road and enjoys a dual road frontage of 55 metres along Florence Road and 45 metres into Lim Ah Pin Road. It is occupied by a vacant single-storey detached house which was built in the 1930s.