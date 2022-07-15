Road rage: Malaysian police nab 2 Singaporeans involved in Tuas Second Link incident

SINGAPORE - The Singaporean duo involved in a road rage incident at the Tuas Second Link last weekend have been arrested by the Malaysian police.

Iskandar Puteri Johor District police chief Rahmat Ariffin said in a statement on Friday (July 15) that a Singaporean man and woman were arrested on Thursday night at the Sultan Abu Bakar Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex.

This is the immigration checkpoint on the Malaysian side of the Second Link.

Malaysian police had previously said they were looking for the pair for committing mischief.

The statement added that the two suspects admitted that they were involved in the incident and that they are believed to have gotten upset because their car was blocked and scrapped.

The woman was previously caught on video pulling the number plate off a black Toyota Alphard which had scraped her red Kia sedan and throwing the number plate onto the Toyota's windscreen.

She then tried to stop the car from moving, while the man-made offensive gestures at the Toyota.

The video went viral online.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said later that a separate report has been lodged over the alleged doxxing of the woman and her family.

