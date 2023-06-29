SAF regular runs 24km to work, leaves netizens impressed

It's 6am, and while most of us are barely awake, one raring-to-go officer is lacing up his running shoes, ready to conquer a 24km journey to work.

Mr Chua Wei Liang shared his awe-inspiring journey on TikTok, documenting every step of his run from his home in Woodlands to his office in Jurong.

He kicked off his adventure just as the sun stretched its rays across the sky. He told TNP that leaving at that time helped him to dodge the darkness and ensure a safe run.

The route was scenic with landmarks like Turf City and the Rail Corridor lining the way.

Mr Chua made some pit stops like at Bukit Gombak Park, which provided the perfect spot to recharge his batteries.

The journey took him 2½ hours — a timing that pleasantly surprised him as he had expected it to take at least three hours.

Mr Chua, an army regular with the Singapore Armed Forces, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration at the National University of Singapore on a military scholarship.

He has been posted to the new camp in Jurong on a 10-week attachment.

Mr Chua, who enjoys exercising, decided to see if he could run all the way to his new office as a challenge to himself.

Besides, this would also help him train for an army half-marathon on Aug 27, which covers a distance of 21km.

“I mainly enjoy being outdoors and coming up with different ways of exercising," the 24-year-old officer said.

He practised for a few weeks for the run.

“Before this run, there were a lot of preparations that had to be in place. First, progressive build-up training which was running 5km and 10km (at parks and park connectors around the neighbourhood) to make sure my body is conditioned for this run,” said the Year 4 student.

“In terms of logistics, I prepared all my uniforms and toiletries in my camp (beforehand).”

Mr Chua also mentally prepared for obstacles like navigating shrubs and encountering dead ends.

“Whenever I felt tired or my muscles ached, I took breaks and hydrated myself. I even bought isotonic drinks to replenish the salt in my body,” he said of being physically fatigued.

Mr Chua usually takes the train to work and reaches the office by 9am. He had to leave his home a little earlier but managed to make it in time for work when he ran.

But he made sure to shower before starting work.

TikTok users bombarded him with questions while some saluted him for his effort.

When asked by one of them if he would do it again, he replied, “I would definitely do something similar again but not the same route because I tend to get quite bored if I do it over and over again.”

He told TNP, “After I posted the video on Instagram, a friend messaged me and asked, ‘Why not you run to my house? I’ll treat you to the best breakfast in the morning.’

"So, perhaps, I could be running to the east in the future.”

