Scoot to fly Wuhan passengers stranded here back to the city

PHOTO: Scoot
Osmond Chia
The New Paper

Passengers from Wuhan who have been stranded here have been granted a way back after a Scoot flight from Singapore was approved by the Chinese authorities on Monday.

The plane will take those passengers who had their flight, TR120, back to Wuhan cancelled after Chinese authorities implemented a lockdown on the city on Jan 23.

The 375-seat Boeing 787 Dreamliner will depart Singapore at 6.55pm today and arrive at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport at 11.25pm.

A Scoot spokesman told The New Paper that the crew will not leave the plane during the stop at Wuhan.

The aircraft will not be picking up passengers for the return leg. The same crew will return to Singapore just over an hour after landing, the spokesman said.

They are scheduled to arrive back here at 5.30am tomorrow.

According to Scoot, the aircraft will be disinfected upon return, and the crew members will undergo a health screening, as required by the Changi Airport Group.

Beginning today, all travellers, including crew members, must undergo a mandatory health screening. The screening previously covered only travellers on planes from China.

Passengers affected by the TR120 cancellations and any other individuals in Singapore seeking to return to Wuhan are advised to contact Scoot on Facebook, Weibo, or their call centre.

Re-bookings will be on a first come, first served basis.

TNP understands that passengers on board the cancelled flight had to arrange their own accommodation in Singapore.

Scoot customers with flight bookings to mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, travelling from now till Feb 29, may also ask for a full refund.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

