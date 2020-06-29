SDP questions setting up of PAP flags before Nomination Day, ELD says rules don't apply

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) vice-chairman John Tan has lodged a report to the Elections Department (ELD) after finding out that the People’s Action Party (PAP) flags are already being displayed in public.

According to ELD's candidate handbook for GE2020, candidates can start displaying the party’s posters, banners and flags during the campaign period, which only commences from the close of nomination on Nomination Day and ends on Cooling-off Day.

Though Nomination Day is on June 30, PAP flags were spotted on Friday (June 26) by SDP Vice-Chairman John Tan, who has since written in to ELD.

In a picture posted on the SDP Facebook page, six upright flags can be seen tied to some bollards along Marine Crescent. The flags were placed right in front of the Marine Crescent Gardens HDB estate, which is in the Marine Parade GRC.

Campaign posters and banners are not allowed to be put up before the campaign period, as clearly stated in the ELD FAQ section:

PHOTO: ELD website screengrab

Tan wants to know if the PAP flags at Marine Crescent are considered a violation of the Parliamentary Elections (Election Advertising) Regulations — and if it’s not, SDP would like to start setting up its flags too.

The question of PAP flags being displayed in public before the campaign period has been a source of contention in past general elections. Back in 2011, netizens questioned if it was legal for PAP flags to be planted in several estates before Nomination Day.