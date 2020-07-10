Sembawang GRC: PAP leads NSP with 69% of votes in GE2020 sample count

Sample results for Sembawang GRC for GE2020 People's Action Party (PAP) 69% National Solidarity Party (NSP) 31% The People’s Action Party is leading the National Solidarity Party in Sembawang GRC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP currently has 69 per cent of the votes, compared to NSP’s 31 per cent.

The PAP team consists of Ong Ye Kung, Vikram Nair, Poh Li San, Dr Lim Wee Kiak and Mariam Jaafar, while NSP’s candidates are Spencer Ng, Sathin Ravindran, Sebastian Teo, Yadzeth Hairis and Ivan Yeo.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress.

The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast ‘live’ on television.

Minister for Education Ong is anchor minister for the PAP team in Sembawang, taking over from Khaw Boon Wan, who retired from politics on June 26.

Sembawang has 147,876 voters.

In the 2015 general election, PAP won the GRC by 72.28 per cent against NSP.

This article will be updated with the final result when it is announced.

