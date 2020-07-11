Sengkang GRC: WP leads PAP with 53% of votes in GE2020 sample count

Sample results for Sengkang GRC for GE2020

People's Action Party (PAP) 47% Workers' Party (WP) 53% As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast ‘live’ on television.

The Workers' Party (WP) is leading the People's Action Party (PAP) in Sengkang GRC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

WP currently has 53 per cent of the votes, compared to PAP’s 47 per cent.

The PAP team consists of Ng Chee Meng, Dr Lam Pin Min, Amrin Amin and Raymond Lye while WP’s candidates are He Ting Ru, Louis Chua, Raeesah Khan and Dr Jamus Lim.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast ‘live’ on television.

Sengkang GRC was newly formed in 2020 and has 120,166 voters. The GRC comprises Sengkang Central ward from Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, the former Punggol East SMC, and part of the former Sengkang West SMC.

PAP's Ng was previously an MP in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, Dr Lam is the former MP of Sengkang West SMC, while Amrin moved from Sembawang GRC. Lye is a newcomer to politics.

On the WP team, He was a candidate for Marine Parade GRC in 2015. Her teammates are all standing for election for the first time. Dr Lim caused a stir during the campaign period with his performance at the live TV political debate while Raeesah received negative attention for her past Facebook posts.

This article will be updated with the final result when it is announced.

To follow the GE2020 results and for more news, go to asiaone.com.

editor@asiaone.com