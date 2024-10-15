Sengkang resident calls cops after stranger allegedly tries to unlock door

A Sengkang resident called the police for help after coming face to face with an unknown man who allegedly attempted to unlock her digital lock.

The incident occurred in the Rivervale Shores estate at about 10.35pm last Friday (Oct 11), reported Shin Min Daily News.

The Chinese evening daily received a tip-off on a Facebook post made by the resident, who said the stranger had acted as if he had returned to the wrong flat when she opened her door.

"If he had really gone to the wrong unit, why would he unlock the lock of the wooden door and not the lock of the metal gate outside?"

CCTV footage uploaded by the homeowner reportedly shows a bearded man in a blue shirt looking stunned and taking two steps back after the door opens.

The resident, who declined to be named, told Shin Min she called the police that night, and officers later arrived to take her statement.

According to the Chinese evening daily, police officers patrolled the area, but did not spot the man captured in the footage.

When a Shin Min reporter visited the estate last Saturday, most residents said they never saw the man and expressed concern over the incident.

A resident surnamed Lin, 40, said he and his wife had learnt of the incident through a residents' chat group.

Another resident surnamed Zhang said that while she does not use a digital lock, she is still concerned about the situation.

On the other hand, one resident surnamed Huang, 35, said he is not too worried as he has a CCTV camera, and residents would update each other on the situation in the chat group.

"For the past two days, I've seen police officers patrolling downstairs, so it should be pretty safe," he said.

