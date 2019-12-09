Seven boys arrested after another incident at Singapore Boys' Home

SINGAPORE - Seven residents of the Singapore Boys' Home were arrested on Tuesday night (Sept 10) by the police for unruly behaviour and vandalism after they damaged furniture, threw objects out of their rooms, and created a ruckus at the home in Jurong West.

It took two hours for the situation to be stabilised, police said in a statement on Thursday.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development, which runs the home, said nobody was injured in the incident.

The ages of the boys arrested at the home, which houses at-risk youths aged between 12 and 19, were not revealed.

The news comes on the same day as a court appearance by two 17-year-olds who were involved in a riot at the Singapore Boys' Home in September last year.

The two were part of a group that attacked three adults working at the home, and damaged property as well.

The brutal assault left a 44-year-old auxiliary police officer with an eye injury that is most likely permanent.