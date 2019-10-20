Several roadside carpark spaces in CBD to be converted into bicycle parking spaces: LTA

Roadside parking lots at Jiak Chuan Road in the Chinatown area will be converted into about 20 bicycle parking lots by end-November, with more to come.
PHOTO: Land Transport Authority
Toh Ting Wei
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Workers who cycle to work in the Central Business District (CBD) will soon be able to find parking spaces more easily.

Two roadside parking spaces in Jiak Chuan Road in the Chinatown area will be converted into about 20 bicycle parking spaces by end-November, with more to come.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (Oct 19), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the move is part of efforts to develop the cycling path network in the central area.

"As part of our plans to encourage active mobility modes of travel to the CBD area, we will be repurposing several roadside carpark lots into bicycle parking lots," it added.

"We will draw lessons from this flagship effort and make any necessary enhancements before rolling it out to more locations next year."

Separately, in a letter to owners and tenants of shophouses near Jiak Chuan Road, the LTA said the move to convert the two spaces will help to minimise indiscriminate parking in the Chinatown area.

It added that the decision was supported by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Implementation details will be announced nearer to the construction date.

The authorities have previously announced plans for a comprehensive cycling network that includes bicycle paths in all Housing Board towns, park connectors and inter-town routes.

Map of the affected carpark spaces. PHOTO: LTA

Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said in Parliament in August that Singapore's cycling path network will be extended to 750km by 2025 and will be three times the length by 2030, increasing from the current 440km to more than 1,300km.

LTA's goal is to move Singapore towards a car-lite society through its Walk Cycle Ride vision.

#PedalPower More bicycle parking lots are coming your way as part of our plans to develop the cycling path network in...

Posted by Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Friday, October 18, 2019

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

