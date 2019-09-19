'A sexy place of wealth': Film, TV producers eye Singapore

Following the box-office success of the 2018 romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, and with the third season of hit HBO sci-fi series Westworld pending - both shot partially in Singapore - is the Lion City becoming the new Asian darling of TV and Hollywood film producers?

The cityscapes of locations such as such as Tokyo and Hong Kong have been filmed too often, leaving American film and television productions seeking new backdrops, says Freddie Yeo, chief operating officer of Infinite Studios.

The company is the production arm responsible for securing Singapore as the set location for both Crazy Rich Asians and the upcoming Westworld season.

Yeo points out that although only three major films and one television series have been shot in the Lion City in the past 10 years, it is a marked improvement on the previous decade considering the scale and global reach of the productions.