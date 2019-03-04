Sheng Siong pulls house brand basmati rice products after dead rat found in a bag

Mr Vegnesh Jodimani posted a photo of the rodent on Facebook, which has since been shared more than 3,100 times.

SINGAPORE - Supermarket chain Sheng Siong has removed its house brand basmati rice products from shelves after a dead rat was found by a customer in a bag of the rice.

The customer, Mr Vegnesh Jodimani, said on Facebook that he bought the bag of rice from a Sheng Siong outlet in Bedok Reservoir Road on Saturday (March 2) and was shocked when a rat was found inside.

He posted a photo of the rodent on Facebook on the same day and said that he reported the matter to the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) and Sheng Siong.

A Sheng Siong spokesman told The Straits Times on Monday that the store was informed by the customer of the incident on Saturday.

She said that all the supermarket chain's stores immediately removed its house brand basmati rice products after the customer's notification. The chain's supplier was also informed about the matter.

Sheng Siong said that it has refunded the customer, and would work closely with AVA.

"The supplier is currently investigating the matter," the supermarket's spokesman added.

AVA said it has received feedback on the incident and is investigating.

A spokesman said on Sunday: "The (food) industry is reminded to exercise diligence in ensuring the food they supply is fit for consumption."

Consumers were also reminded to be aware of good practices in food safety, which can be found on AVA's website, and apply them in daily life.

