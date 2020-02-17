SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has apologised to one of its first-class passengers who found a screw in his bowl of pumpkin mushroom soup.

A Stomp contributor alerted Stomp to the passenger's review on WeChat of his Singapore Airlines SQ285 Suites experience from Singapore to Auckland on Jan 1.

In the thorough review from the lounge to check-in and onboard the A380 flight, the passenger wrote he was "lucky" enough to feel a sharp object in his mouth while sipping his pumpkin mushroom soup.

"I pulled out a metal screw and all the crew probably wet their pants seeing one when I showed them," he wrote.

"A S$200 voucher was offered immediately as service recovery, but I was no longer having more appetite for the rest of my flight."

The passenger said he later wrote a letter to SIA and shared what was told to him after an investigation had been conducted.

"They found the missing screw which came from one of its kitchen blenders as it was mixed into the soup bowl, passed the metal detector and [was] delivered onto the plane, reheated in a microwave, and served to me."

He added he received no further compensation for the incident.