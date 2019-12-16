Signalling fault hits North-South Line during Monday morning rush

Crowds at Choa Chu Kang MRT station. Rail operator SMRT announced that there were no train services between Kranji and Bukit Gombak MRT due to a signalling fault.
PHOTO: Twitter/SimYewTeck
Toh Ting Wei
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Train service on the North-South Line was disrupted between four MRT stations on Monday morning (Dec 16) after a signalling fault hit the line.

In a post on Twitter at about 8.15am, rail operator SMRT announced that there were no train services between Kranji and Bukit Gombak MRT stations as a result of the fault.

It added that free regular bus and bridging bus services have been made available between Kranji and Jurong East stations.

Some commuters said on social media that the fault started at around 8am. Some were on the trains when the signalling fault occurred.

Pictures posted online after the fault occurred appeared to show large crowds waiting for the train at Choa Chu Kang bus interchange.

The operator said in an update at about 8.50am that the fault was rectified and that train services were progressively returning to normal.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

