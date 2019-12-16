Signalling fault hits North-South Line during Monday morning rush

SINGAPORE - Train service on the North-South Line was disrupted between four MRT stations on Monday morning (Dec 16) after a signalling fault hit the line.

In a post on Twitter at about 8.15am, rail operator SMRT announced that there were no train services between Kranji and Bukit Gombak MRT stations as a result of the fault.

It added that free regular bus and bridging bus services have been made available between Kranji and Jurong East stations.

Some commuters said on social media that the fault started at around 8am. Some were on the trains when the signalling fault occurred.

Pictures posted online after the fault occurred appeared to show large crowds waiting for the train at Choa Chu Kang bus interchange.

The operator said in an update at about 8.50am that the fault was rectified and that train services were progressively returning to normal.

No train service for both side.. Well done #SMRT pic.twitter.com/Vu998B1bRU — Qairul Afzan (@iamQairul) December 16, 2019

[NSL] UPDATE: The signalling fault on the North South Line has been rectified. Train service is progressively returning to normal. Free regular bus & free bridging bus svcs btwn #Kranji and #JurongEast are still available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) December 16, 2019

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.